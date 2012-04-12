COUNTRYMAN ASSOCIATES INTRODUCES H6 HEADSET MICROPHONE

Menlo Park, CA – April 2012… Countryman Associates, Inc., the leading innovator of high-quality, miniature microphones, is pleased to introduce the H6 Headset Microphone. Delivering exceptional audio quality, superior moisture resistance, and a secure, comfortable fit, this ultra-low profile microphone makes an outstanding choice for a variety of applications, including theater, broadcast, live music performance, and more.

Available in both omni and directional versions, the new Countryman H6 Headset features the same microphone capsule that established the Countryman E6 Omni Earset Mic as an industry favorite with world-class audio performance. The new H6 provides transparent, natural sound pick-up with an extremely low profile capsule at just 0.1-inch (2.5 mm) in diameter—roughly the size of a No. 2 pencil lead. The capsule is offered in three sensitivities (7 mV/Pa, 2 mV/Pa, and 0.7 mV/Pa) and with its high dynamic range and flat 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response, the new H6 is perfect for a wide range of applications.

As anyone who’s ever worn a headset microphone will attest, a secure, comfortable fit that isn't distracting is crucial for performance and presentation. In this regard, the new H6 Headset Microphone excels. The microphone employs a lightweight and adjustable headframe that stays perfectly in place. Available in four colors—light beige, tan, cocoa, and black—to match a wide range of skin tones, the H6 blends seamlessly and is virtually invisible when worn.

When working under the hot lights of a theatrical or broadcast environment, perspiration can wreak havoc on the performance of miniature microphones. Not so with the H6. The H6 provides excellent moisture resistance: the entire headset can be placed underwater without being damaged. Further reinforcing this microphone’s first-rate water resistant performance is the fact that the microphone’s cable detaches at the headset and employs a new double-sealed watertight connector.

The H6 Headset Microphone’s cable carries additional benefits—key among them is its strength. The slim, 1.2 mm cable offers a break strength exceeding 44 lbs. (20 kg)—an attribute that is certain to be appreciated by theatrical performers who must frequently change costumes and, in their haste to prepare, frequently ‘pull’ the cable up from underneath wardrobe. This interchangeable cable is also the interface to a myriad of wireless microphone systems. Switching among different wireless transmitter packs is as easy as swapping a cable. The new H6 and its various cables interface to nearly all wireless transmitters, digital recorders, or XLR mic inputs with phantom power.

Chris Countryman, President of Countryman Associates, commented on the company’s new H6 Headset Microphone, “The new H6 delivers exceptional audio quality, rugged build quality, superior fit for comfortable, distraction-free performance, and the ability to interface with a wide range of wireless equipment. It’s available in both omni and directional versions, with the directional version providing a tight polar pattern for excellent isolation from ambient noise and feedback. With superior moisture resistance and its ability to be all but invisible when worn, I’m confident this microphone will find many a home with broadcasters, theatrical groups, houses of worship, theme parks, and more.”

The new Countryman H6 Headset Microphone carries a MSRP of $670 (Omni version) and $720 (Directional version). It is expected to become available in late May.

