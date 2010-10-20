Middle Atlantic Expands RSH Custom Rackmount Offering

Fairfield, NJ–– Middle Atlantic Products is now shipping a number of new RSH Series options for rackmounting a wide variety of iPod and other portable media player docks. Its popular line of highly aesthetic rackmounts, custom cut to precisely fit the face of each piece of equipment, now includes options for a number of popular docks, allowing a more uniform look for professionally-installed rack systems.

The new RSH Series Custom Rackmounts take the concept of a traditional rackmount media holder one step further in terms of aesthetics by enabling the same functionality in a more high-end style. These include a custom-cut face, specific to different dock brands, for a neatly trimmed installation, available in just a few days.

These new designs enable easy access to buttons, IR windows, LEDs and other indicators. The large opening allows docks and players to be easily inserted and removed, while a 4-space size accommodates most brands of iPod docks and other media players.

