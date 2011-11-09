Earthworks SR20 Gets More Vocal

Milford, NH, November 9, 2011 – Earthworks Microphones' hand-built SR20 cardioid condenser microphone has been updated with a metal mesh windscreen more traditionally associated with vocal microphones.

The SR20 is a powerful microphone and can be used in any miking scenario live or in the studio. Earthworks patented design delivers a warm and true vocal sound, while its uniform polar response provides the same precision and sound quality at the front and side of the microphone.

The windscreen can be removed, which reveals the small diaphragm tip Earthworks SR Series microphones are known for. The SR20 is in the very well-known class of versatile instrument microphones within the “Sound Reinforcement” series and is an economical choice within the Earthworks line at $599.

Bill Norton, Earthworks’ COO, commented on the company’s new SR20. “We have always had great success with the SR20 and we are certain that this new look and form factor will be welcome to the studio recording and live audio marketplace.” states Norton. “Earthworks’ dedication to producing what we call True Live Sound has long been a hallmark that defines our entire product line.”

The SR20 is available through authorized Earthworks dealers. All Earthworks microphones come with comes with a 15 year warranty.

