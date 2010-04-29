TRT SEVGI INSTALLS SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 HDS CONSOLE

Two SSL BRIO Units Support Analogue and Digital I/O

ANKARA, TURKEY – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a 24+8-fader C100 HDS console with two 128 DSP Blackrock Processor Units at the TRT Sevgi studio, located in TRT’s main production facility in Ankara. The console is used to support audio production for programs on all TRT channels, with emphasis on morning shows for TRT 1 and for health and economic programs for TRT 6. The C100 HDS is supported by two SSL BRIO modular I/O units providing 48 microphone inputs, 40 analogue line level I/O and 36 AES/EBU digital I/O. The studio is actively working weekdays from Monday to Friday on a 12-hour schedule. The C100 HDS helps to streamline audio production and, because of the advanced 5.1 mixing capabilities, is ready for the network’s eventual move into full HD production.alt='ssl-c100-hds_left-view.jpg' />

