Harris Introduces New Workflow, Infrastructure and Networking Solutions to U.S. Audiences at HD World

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, will exhibit an array of digital broadcast products and workflow, infrastructure and networking solutions at HD World, being held October 13-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (Booth # 1115). These include several new products making their U.S. debut, as well as 3D and ATSC Mobile DTV demonstrations.

Harris continues to offer the broadest range of multiviewers on the market today. Making its U.S. debut at HD World is the new HView™ IP multiformat broadband multiviewer. The HView IP multiviewer is ideal for multichannel broadcasters transitioning to IP-based infrastructures. The new multiviewer provides all the monitoring capabilities of a traditional baseband multiviewer, but functions in an IP-networked environment where the feeds being monitored are all compressed video or audio. With its ability to support multiple compression formats and resolutions, the HView IP multiviewer is perfect for operators that use different codecs for different jobs — from high-quality H.264 to lower-bit MPEG-2.

HD World also marks the U.S. introduction of HView™-SX Hybrid, a new multiviewer designed for hybrid applications with routing and monitoring of both traditional and IP signals. Combining baseband and broadband monitoring, superior graphics, and optional integrated test and measurement tools in a single chassis, the new multiviewer/router solution is built to reduce integration costs and enable a more efficient use of space in today's complex A/V monitoring environments. The Harris hybrid multiviewer resides within the output section of the Harris® Platinum™ router frame, and is available as either a multiviewer-only or multiviewer/router integrated solution.

Other products on display, many of which will also be shown to U.S. audiences for the first time, include:

• Magellan™ family of router control panels, which delivers a fast, powerful and user-friendly way to control both Harris and third-party routing systems. Winner of a TV Technology Europe STAR Award at the IBC2010 show in Amsterdam, Magellan router control panels are available as a series of 10 programmable hardware panel types in both 1 and 2RU versions. The Magellan template-driven panels provide intuitive, Web-based configuration for quick and straightforward setup in both local and remote operations.

• Videotek® test and measurement solutions for loudness control (CMN-LA loudness analyzer, LLM-1770 loudness logger and VTM-TVM loudness options for existing monitoring scopes) and 3D television (VTM-4150PKG monitor and TVM-9150PKG signal analyzer). Harris will also show its CVM-306 multiformat signal analyzer, expanding the company’s popular Compact Monitor series for integrated video/audio signal monitoring in three versions: SD, HD/SD and 3 Gb/s/HD/SD. Both the SD and HD/SD versions are upgradeable to 3 Gb/s.

Harris also will showcase the NEXIO Volt™ integrated storage server, a small form-factor, high-performance baseband video server equipped with its own media storage (support for up to four mixed SD/HD or SD-only baseband channels in 1RU); the Platinum router™, which offers an eight-channel frame sync input card and mux/demux embedded audio processing capabilities; and the Inscriber® G7™ integrated HD/SD graphics system.

Finally, visitors to the show can see demonstrations of Harris 3DTV solutions, as well as ATSC Mobile DTV. Jay Adrick, vice president of broadcast technology, Harris Broadcast Communications, will speak in a session entitled “The Power of Mobile Digital Television” on Wednesday, October 13.

Special note: Harris experts will be on-hand to answer questions about the new 6800+™ Application Series, recently introduced at IBC2010 in Amsterdam. Designed to address specific applications, this cost-effective series places emphasis on providing only the necessary features per module — without compromising broadcast quality or reliability.

Harris Broadcast Communications offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

About Harris Corporation

