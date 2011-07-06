GLOBALSTOR ANNOUNCES CUSTOM SOLUTIONS GROUP

Division Allows Company to Develop Products Tailored to Specific Customer Needs

CHATSWORTH, CA, JULY 6, 2011 ─ Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance custom workstations and servers as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide, is welcoming customers to take advantage of the Globalstor Custom Solutions Group (CSG). This new division of the company is dedicated to the design and development of solutions tailored to client specifications for the broadcast, production and post-production markets.

“We have always understood that meeting each customer’s requirements goes beyond simply supplying products with enhanced features and capabilities,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “Globalstor CSG allows us to take our customer support to the next level, truly tailoring systems to client specifications.”

The primary goal of Globalstor CSG is to help customers define and develop integrated graphics and storage solutions that offer maximum performance and functionality under the diverse and changing conditions of today’s marketplace. Globalstor CSG specialists work with each client individually, taking careful inventory of the form factor, design and components desired. They then examine how these elements can be integrated to create a solution that meets the customers’ needs in form, fit and function. Clients who are concerned with brand name awareness can also opt to OEM the solution and have company logos embedded into the systems’ design.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance custom workstations and servers (including but not limited to IG solutions, content distribution systems and NAS), as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of professional solutions. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, with additional offices in Hudson, New Hampshire and Frankfurt, Germany and through a strong foundation of international authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.