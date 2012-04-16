DPA 4006A Reference Standard Mics Bring High Level of Sound Recording to de Doelen Concert Hall

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, APRIL 13, 2012 – Broadcast Facilities Nederland (BFN) has purchased two sets of factory-matched DPA Microphones 4006A omnidirectional microphones from the company’s Benelux distributor, Amptec. The omni mics have been selected to record sessions of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra at the 2,200-capacity Grand Hall of de Doelen in Rotterdam, which will be used for broadcast.

BFN’s recording engineer, Rob Heerschop, first used the new mics for Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and was surprised by the clear and transparent sound they brought to the orchestral works at the complex.

“Broadcast Facilities Nederland and de Doelen own a permanent studio in the main hall, for which we knew we needed a small AB microphone and a wide AB microphone for basic recordings,” explains Heerschop. “The reason we chose DPA Microphones’ 4006A is that they are simply the best for the AB recording technique when it comes to natural sound, transparency and dynamics. With our setup, we are using the shortest possible path to the Millenia preamp above the ceiling to create the best sound without any loss. For complex productions, we can add our choice of a variety of other DPA microphones, such as the DPA 4015, 4011, 4003, 4028 and a pair of 4041s.”

“I am proud to have sold DPA Reference Standard microphones to de Doelen and Broadcast Facilities Nederland, who often have to work under extreme pressure and very complicated circumstances,” adds Martin Goosen, Amptec sales manager for DPA in the Netherlands. “It is very rewarding that they are so satisfied with the results.”

BFN’s music department is involved in many live radio and TV broadcasts and CD productions on location or in its concert halls and studios in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Hilversum.

