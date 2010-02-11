WAVES AUDIO INTRODUCES YOURWAVES

— Online Waves store offers maximum flexibility for custom plug-in combinations and upgradeability —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 10, 2010 — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, unveils YourWaves, an interactive online Waves store offering three exciting new ways for users to get the Waves plug-ins of their choice, from different Waves bundles. At register.waves.com/yourwaves, users can sign up for “Artist Choice,” “Quick Choice” or “Custom Choice,” each providing different approaches and plug-in options for the user.

“Artist Choice” is ideal for users who are curious as to which plug-ins are employed on favorite recordings and by top award-winning engineers. With YourWaves Artist Choice, audio heavyweights Andrew Scheps, Gil Norton, Thom Russo, Ross Hogarth and Scott Martin Gershin have each hand-picked a selection of the Waves plug-ins they cannot live (or work) without, giving consumers access to these masters’ signature sounds. More artists will be added to the YourWaves Artist Choice roster in the future.

“Quick Choice” lets users choose any five plug-ins from selected groups to get the most cost-effective and specific combination. Also, if a user only has a certain budget, Quick Choice can build the perfect plug-in package to fit that user’s desired applications.

“Custom Choice” offers, for the very first time, the option to compile personalized collections of Waves plug-ins, and tailor their selections to precisely suit their production needs – the exact plug-ins they want; no more, no less.

All plug-ins purchased at the YourWaves store are registered in buyers’ accounts separately, and each has its own serial number, giving purchasers maximum upgrade flexibility. Although YourWaves gives buyers access to plug-ins from different bundles, by registering each YourWaves plug-in separately, users can later decide which of the plug-ins they want to upgrade, and when they do, all upgrade options are open to them. For instance, if a user bought three plug-ins from YourWaves: V-Comp, L2 and CLA-2A, then he or she would then have upgrade options including the Masters bundle for the L2, the V-Series for the V-Comp and the CLA Classic Compressors for the CLA-2A, rather than the limited option of a full Mercury upgrade. Also, the Waves Update Plan is calculated for each plug-in, and users decide which plug-ins to renew Waves Update Plan coverage for, and when.

“We wanted to offer consumers a customized way to develop combinations of Waves plug-ins based on their own particular needs,” stated Gilad Keren, CEO, Waves Ltd. “Whether users are seeking to emulate the sounds of their favorite engineers and producers, or build a set of plug-ins from the ground up, YourWaves delivers.”

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.