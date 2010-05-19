Net Insight Signs Two Deals with Major European Operators
Net Insight signs two deals.The first order, placed by a leading European media operator expands their existing Nimbra network to carry uncompressed video feeds from venues in a European football league. The second was placed by another leading European media operator to run a large multi-service media network based on Net Insight's Nimbra platform for a complete set of professional media services.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox