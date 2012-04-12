IDC to focus on new revenue generation solutions at NAB Show

International Datacasting (IDC) will unveil several new solutions designed to boost revenue generation for broadcasters at the 2012 NAB Show.

IDC will bring to the NAB Show several revenue generating solutions that can greatly expand target audience reach for broadcasters and provide advertisers with targeted access to existing and new subscriber bases.

IDC will launch an advanced solution that allows Direct to Home (DTH) satellite operators to deliver existing content to a largely untapped subscriber base, TV audiences within various types of residential and commercial clustered communities. This integrated platform enables linear content to be distributed over Ethernet and enables new services, including Video on Demand (VOD), to be offered to subscribers.

IDC also will launch an integrated local ad insertion platform that enables television broadcasters delivering content to increase advertising revenues by inserting regional or local commercials at the edge of the network.

See IDC at 2012 NAB Show booth SU2609.