AJA Introduces KONA LHe Plus at IBC 2011

KONA LHe Plus Offers Top Price/Performance Value With Analog and Digital Video Capture for SD and HD

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2011)—AJA Video Systems is debuting the next-generation KONA LHe Plus, offering powerful video capture and playback capabilities at a new reduced price—almost 25% lower—and with greater performance than its predecessor, the KONA LHe.

KONA LHe Plus offers a host of professional features including 10-bit or 8-bit uncompressed video I/O, two-channel AES digital audio and eight-channel SDI embedded digital audio I/O, analog composite or s-video or SD/HD component video I/O, two-channel balanced analog audio I/O and 10-bit quality hardware down-conversion from HD to SD. KONA LHe Plus offers improved performance with RGB graphics applications, such as Adobe After Effects. AJA’s renowned OS X and Windows software and application integration is included. KONA LHe Plus is also fully extensible via an optional 1RU breakout box.

“The KONA LHe Plus offers more compatibility with significant performance improvements, at a new lower price,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “KONA LHe Plus is an ideal solution for broadcast and television post production environments with performance, reliability and flexibility that users expect from AJA.”

KONA LHe Plus will be available in October through AJA’s global network of resellers at a US MSRP of $995. For a complete set of KONA LHe Plus features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

