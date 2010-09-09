EDITSHARE SHIPS GEEVS 5.0 – ENHANCED BROADCAST PLATFORM

New format compatibility of Geevs multi-channel broadcast servers offer quick and efficient content distribution for the most demanding broadcast workflows

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 9, 2010 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is pleased to announce the availability of Geevs 5.0. Trusted worldwide by industry experts, the highly flexible and customizable Geevs broadcast platform boasts over 10 years of production and exceeds 1,000 channels on air. The upgraded Geevs 5.0 offers configurations for any requirement, including multi-camera instant replay, live studio playout, newsroom integration with MOS and multi-format ingest, delivering truly exceptional results. "We are thrilled to announce the availability of Geevs 5.0 and display its significant enhancements at IBC 2010," comments James Richings, Managing Director, EditShare EMEA. "Expanded support for ProRes, DNxHD and AVC-Intra formats places Geevs at the forefront of broadcast video servers. Creating, sharing and distributing content is now quicker and more transparent than ever before."

Geevs 5.0 New Features:

• New User Interfaces

Sleek new user interfaces with improved functionality and intuitive controls for managing media in fast-paced broadcast environments.

• New Sports Client Application and Controller

Multichannel synchronized recording and playback with up to 16 camera feeds, including instant playout from any angle with dynamic slow-motion replay. Multiple servers can be accessed and controlled from a single dedicated Geevs Sports controller.

• Expanded Codec and Format Support

Geevs servers now offer seamless integration with Avid® and Final Cut Pro® editing workgroups using DNxHD, ProRes and ProRes HQ codecs, as well as support for AVC-Intra 100 and 50.

• Integration with EditShare Storage and Flow

Geevs provides a seamless exchange of media, with direct ingest to EditShare XStream and Storage series, Flow database integration, and real-time generation of proxy files for Flow Browse. View Geevs clips in Flow Browse or Flow Logger, instantly begin working with your captured media during ingest, and organize clips into Bins and Sequences.

• High-Performance Audio

Support for 24bit and 32-bit audio and Dolby® E offer Geevs users more advanced multi-channel audio workflows, supporting high-end broadcast.

• Edit While Capture

Allows EditShare users to begin working with media in their NLE while it is still being captured. Files continue to grow in the background until ingest is stopped.

Geevs Feature Highlights:

• Ingest & Playout

Geevs servers have a wide range of client software applications to control ingest and playout in different environments. Geevs Client is a multi-purpose I/O application. Geevs Autorun provides dedicated 24/7 channel playout. Geevs Sports provides synchronized ingest of up to 16 cameras, with instant replay and dynamic slow motion. Geevs Live provides Studio Playout with MOS integration and GPI triggers for Vision Mixer support. Geevs Studio MC provides dedicated studio ingest with instant review of all angles, while simultaneously creating Avid and FCP sequences in the Flow database. Other applications provide transcoding, backup, file delivery, VTR replacement and channel automation.

• Formats and Codecs

Geevs servers support AVI, QuickTime® and MXF containers, as well as the newly added DNxHD, ProRes, AVC-Intra and XDCAM EX codecs. All standard broadcast formats are also supported, including DV25, DVCPRO 50, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2, MPEG-2 HD, and Uncompressed SD and HD.

• Broadcast Tools

Geevs provides a flexible set of tools for broadcasters, including an XML API, VDCP, MOS, router control, graphic overlays and GPI triggers for integration with external controllers or vision mixers.

• Flexible and Expandable HD/SD Servers

Geevs broadcast servers are available in 1U or 4U configurations for optimal flexibility. With HD and SD configurations, support for SDI, GPI, External Timecode, and NAS, SAN and DAS options, Geevs servers fit seamlessly into almost any broadcast environment.

• Playout During Transfer

Geevs supports playout of files while they are still being transferred, offering huge time savings and last-minute critical changes to content.

• Automation

Geevs provides support for VDCP, for integration with automation systems.

EditShare will be exhibiting the new Geevs 5.0 solution at the 2010 IBC Exhibition on stand 7.E20. A press briefing will be held at the stand on Sunday, September 12th, from 16:00 to 16:30.

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare's Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

