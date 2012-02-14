AVLEX INTRODUCES FOUR NEW EARSET MICROPHONES

Kansas City, MO – February 2012 … Avlex Corporation, the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, proudly introduces four new low profile single earset microphones: the HSP-39, HSP-29, HS-38, and HS-28. All four models combine a performance proven omnidirectional condenser element with a hassle-free, interchangeable earhook design that eliminates the guesswork and frustration all too often associated with achieving a secure and comfortable fit when trying to accommodate different face shapes—making them an outstanding choice for a myriad of live sound reinforcement applications.

When it comes to fit, earset microphones have presented challenges for years. As peoples’ faces vary considerably, the inability to achieve a comfortable, secure fit not only impacts the audio quality and level one might attain, it can dramatically affect the ability of the person wearing the microphone to remain focused on the task at hand. If one is distracted by an uncomfortable or loose earset, theatrical and musical performances can suffer, as can one’s presentation to a group of people. All four new Avlex earset models resolve this issue by providing three sizes of interchangeable earhooks that facilitate secure and comfortable placement on either ear—every time.

The new Avlex earset microphones deliver exceptional audio quality that makes them ideal for a wide range of tasks ranging from live performance, corporate AV and House of Worship to broadcast. All models use a moisture resistant, omni-directional, back electret condenser capsule with a frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 kHz. The HSP-39 and the HSP-29, the company’s flagship models, ship with a premium 3mm diameter element while the remaining two models utilize a cost effective standard 3.5 mm design.

In addition to pristine audio quality and interchangeable earhooks, equal attention has been paid to the design of the microphone’s boom. All four models use a malleable stainless steel boom that is extremely light and offers maximum flexibility in terms of adjusting the boom for proper positioning of the capsule. On the HSP-39 and HS-38 models, the boom’s length is also adjustable—thus helping to facilitate the best fit and audio quality possible.

The Avlex HSP-39, HSP-29, HS-38, and HS-28 earset microphones are available in black, cocoa brown, or beige colors that enable these microphones to blend in with a wide variety of skin tones. Further, each model ships with two screw-on replaceable audio cables, acoustically transparent windscreens, and a MIPRO wireless bodypack adapter. The HSP premium models are packaged in a protective hard shell case with magnetic latches. The standard grade HS models are packaged in a zippered leatherette pouch. To enable use with non-MIPRO wireless systems, several optional adapters are available for use with Shure, Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser, Electro Voice, Lectrosonics, Sony, and other beltpack systems. Optional Red Dot (RD) adapters have a built-in 15 dB pad for use with MIPRO, Audio-Technica, AKG, Electro Voice, and Shure beltpacks.

Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the company’s new earset microphone offerings. “The new HSP-39, HSP-29, HS-38, and HS-28 models represent a dramatic step forward in the design of earset microphones,” states Canning. “For the first time, the ability to selectively place an appropriately sized earhook on the talent without adjustment is possible. For theatrical use, this means children will be able to be miked with a design that is optimized for their smaller facial features. Across the board, better fit translates to improved, more consistent audio quality with higher gain and the ability to perform without being distracted. With multiple colors, a sizeable assortment of adapters, and competitive pricing, these microphones can effectively be used anywhere. I’m confident potential customers will find much to like.”

The new Avlex HSP-39, HSP-29, HS-38, and HS-28 earset microphones are shipping now. MSRP pricing is as follows:

• HSP-39: $255.00

• HSP-29: $254.00

• HS-38: $180.00

• HS-28: $179.00

For information on the various adapters, please contact Avlex Corporation at 877-447-9216.

About Avlex Corporation

Avlex Corporation is a leading supplier of high quality, feature rich, and competitively priced professional audio products. The Avlex, Superlux, and MIPRO brands of microphones, wireless systems, electronics, and accessories are available through independent dealers and contractors nationwide. For additional information on Avlex Corporation, visit the company online at www.avlex.com.

###

Photo Description: Avlex HSP-39