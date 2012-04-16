INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) 2-GHZ RF CENTRAL microLite HD COFDM TRANSMITTER GOES THE DISTANCE AT THE 2012 NAB SHOW

Robust, Wide-Band Transmitter Ideal for Broadcast ENG

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 - Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, introduces its RF Central 2-GHz microLite HD transmitter at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C6432 and OE1569).

The camera-mountable 2-GHz microLite HD transmitter features SD/HD encoding in a miniature transmit solution package and has been specially designed to address both the domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. The 2-GHz microLite HD now covers from 1.9 - 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW from a package of less than 12 cubic inches. Designed for a new generation of HD (SDI) capable compact cameras, the transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission. The unit's size makes it ideal for broadcast ENG operations.

"The 2-GHz microLite HD transmitter is a product focused on the immediate needs of broadcast," says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock.

The 2-GHz microLite HD may be camera mounted via a hot shoe or paired with Litepanels camera-mounted lighting solutions. It features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

Like all RF Central products, the 2-GHz microLite HD has a user-friendly local control panel. It has four keys to control preset selection, high/low RF power, TX/standby and color bars. The 2-GHz microLite HD is a perfect companion to IMT's microLite HD receiver, combining to form a complete link.

