Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC. Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Move to New Jersey

IMT Consolidates Three Previous Locations into New 65,000-Square-Foot High-Tech Facility

MT. OLIVE, NEW JERSEY, NOVEMBER 18, 2010 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government), Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, announced today the grand opening of its new engineering and manufacturing facility located in Mt. Olive, NJ in the International Trade Center. This move will help the company further execute its strategy to meet the increasing demand for class leading wireless video solutions.

The new facility encompasses 65,000 square feet and features full functionality under one roof including research and development, application engineering, manufacturing assembly, electronic testing and customer technical support. As such, this new location combines and expands IMT’s three previous sites located in Carlisle, PA; Haverhill, MA and Hackettstown, NJ into a new single efficient building. As a result of this consolidation, a new manufacturing layout will allow IMT to better manage its workflow methods as well as optimize its procedures and processes.

Commenting on the move, Steve Shpock, President, Integrated Microwave Technologies, said, “IMT is delighted to relocate into this brand new multi-functional facility. These expanded capabilities will allow us to meet the growing need for our products and technologies especially those stringent demands found in the MAG marketplace.”

IMT currently has a workforce of approximately 140 employees. With this expansion, the company expects to create more high technology positions in the future. Adds Shpock, “IMT’s move to Mt. Olive will increase the company’s employment by up to 16% over the next year and will generate much needed good paying jobs in New Jersey.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. As a premier supplier of microwave video transmission systems, IMT’s legacy can be traced back to 1991 in the Broadcast equipment industry where IMT still maintains a very strong market position today. In addition to this continued commercial presence, IMT has greatly expanded its portfolio recently by developing specific new products for key MAG customers worldwide. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.