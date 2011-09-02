Ted Harshberger Is Appointed As Senior Director, Global Operations for the HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional

NORTHRIDGE, California – HARMAN Professional today announced the appointment of Ted Harshberger as Senior Director, Global Operations for the HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional.

In this newly created position, Harshberger will be responsible for optimizing global loudspeaker operations and leveraging investments and resources across the US, Mexico, Brazil, China and Denmark. Harshberger is based in HARMAN’s Northridge, California facility and reports to Mark Ureda, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Professional Loudspeaker Business Unit, JBL Professional.

“HARMAN Professional continues to grow on a global scale, in both mature and emerging economies,” said Ureda. “Successful growth in these markets requires regional demand planning, cost-effective global production, optimized distribution and supply-chain networks and close-knit partnerships. Ted’s experience and skills make him the ideal candidate to ensure our success in the international arena.”

Previously, Harshberger served as Corporate Director, Strategic Development at Northrop Grumman Corporation, where he focused on the company’s international growth strategy. Before Northrop Grumman, he held a series of leadership positions at the RAND Corporation, ranging from business operations to senior program management. Harshberger holds a Doctorate in Policy Analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School and has published on analysis and optimization techniques.

Commenting on his appointment, Harshberger noted, “The strong culture of innovation, sound quality, and engineering excellence is clear at HARMAN Professional, and JBL Professional is poised for a significant global expansion. I’m excited about working with Mark and the JBL Pro team to deliver on that opportunity. We’re 100% focused on building, delivering, and supporting the best audio solutions for our customers anywhere around the globe—on time, at the right price, and with industry-leading performance and quality.”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2011. The Company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR.