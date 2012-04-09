FFV's sideKick HD(TM) Takes Center Stage in Multiple Booths at the 2012 NAB Show

Panasonic, Sony(R), For-A, B&H, Empress Media Asset Management to Showcase sideKick HD(TM) Multiformat, Straight-to-Edit DVR

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 9, 2012 -- At the 2012 NAB Show, the recently launched sideKick HD(TM) camera-mountable digital video recorder (DVR) from Fast Forward Video (FFV) will be featured as accessory equipment in the booths of Panasonic, Sony(R), and For-A, as well as major photo-video dealer B&H (booth C11022). In addition, the sideKick HD's straight-to-edit, native NLE video recording capabilities will be highlighted by Empress Media Asset Management as part of an end-to-end ingest-to-MAM archiving workflow for its eMAM(TM) Vault intelligent media archive system and eMAM(TM) Enterprise 3.0 digital asset management system.

Both Panasonic (booth C3607) and Sony (booth C11001) will demonstrate how the sideKick HD can be paired with their state-of-the-art HD camcorders as a means of recording video with superior image quality. Likewise, For-A (booth C5219) will feature the sideKick HD as an accessory to its new VFC-7000 HD super slow motion camera.

Empress Media Asset Management's eMAM Vault combines digital asset management, transcoding, and LTO library management into one secure, highly scalable, and turnkey hardware and software solution. At the NAB Show, Empress (booth N1517) will focus on the sideKick's multiformat recording capabilities to show how the DVR records video in ProRes for Apple(R) or Avid(R) DNxHD NLE formats, which can then be ingested directly into the Empress eMAM Vault and eMAM Enterprise 3.0 systems for access, editing, and archiving.

The new sideKick HD offers unmatched image quality in a camera-mountable recording solution, recording at 220 megabits per second at only 7:1 compression. As a true straight-to-edit DVR, the system records to off-the-shelf, hot-swappable 2.5-inch SSD drives in the standard NLE formats. Bringing files into the NLE environment is a simple matter of moving the disk from the sideKick HD to the computer; no time-consuming ingest or transcoding operations are required. A 4.3-inch on-board confidence monitor offers playback options including scrub and jog capabilities.

"The sideKick HD's rapid acceptance by the industry will be strongly evident at this year's NAB Show, with these high-profile vendors embracing the system and making it part of their own show presence," said Paul DeKeyser, founder of FFV. "It really demonstrates the great versatility of the sidekick HD and how it can easily adapt to any camera technology on the market to deliver pristine output and streamline camera-to-editing workflows."

At the 2012 NAB Show, the sideKick HD family will headline FFV's full range of durable, user-friendly DVR solutions, each designed with customer requirements in mind and focused on delivering the highest quality output possible. More information about the sideKick HD and FFV's complete line of award-winning DVR solutions is available at www.ffv.com.

For 27 years, FFV has maintained that focus on quality and innovation. FFV was the first to incorporate digital computer technology, including random-access disk storage and data-compression capabilities, into professional video products. The company holds several patents for its family of DVRs and board-level solutions, which have received an Emmy(R) nomination as well as numerous industry awards. Today, FFV's customer roster reads like a who's who in professional broadcast, presentation, industrial, and military environments worldwide.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FFV/sideKick_Camera_mount_2012.zip

