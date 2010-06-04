FIFA World Cup 2010 – Media Logic, Media Technology Provider For ARD And ZDF, Employs Fairlight Technology For Surround Editing

Another highlight of this year's sports season is the upcoming soccer FIFA World Cup in South Africa. After successful commencement of HD broadcasting by ARD and ZDF, owners of compatible receivers can look forward to significantly increased image quality.

Following successful cooperation during this year's Olympic Winter Games, Media Logic is also supporting public service broadcasters ARD and ZDF for this major event as a provider of media technology.

The broadcasts in HD are centrally produced in the IBC broadcasting center in Johannesburg using a highly specified mobile production unit, ZDF and SWR’s Mobile Produktionseinheit (MPE). Picture, original sound and presentations are supplied from the venues via fiber or satellite.

Media Logic has supplied two integrated HD-ready workstations for audio processing in the broadcasting center. Due to the relevance of the event and the time-critical production periods, there was high logistical demand for a solution that provided seamless integration into the tapeless and networked HD production process.

The system integration of the audio editing onto the Avid Unity ISIS - Interplay Network and Content Management System was developed by Media Logic and partners. It has already been successfully applied in Vancouver. The sound editing is based on current surround-capable Fairlight Systems that also allow for native HD image reproduction from the Avid ISIS system.

The solution guarantees a minimized transition-backlog with the over twenty Avid-Media-Composer video-editing-systems and the Avid-Broadcast-Server. A team of Media-Logic-experts is travelling to Johannesburg, to set the system in place with the Interplay unit.

Commenting on the project, Media Logic Director Robert Trebus says: “We have worked with ARD and ZDF in the past, most notably during the 12th IAAF World Championships in Athletics berlin 2009 an the recent Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Fairlight’s audio editing equipment acquitted itself well on that occasion and we are confident that it will once again help ARD and ZDF deliver spectacular programming to their many viewers.”

