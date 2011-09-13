AETA's Scoopy+ Delivers High-Definition Live Audio for 'In Your Room' Reporting Clarity

LE PLESSIS ROBINSON, France -- Sept. 8, 2011 -- AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS (IBC booth 8.B30f) has launched the industry's first professional mobile HD Voice codec, with the addition of AMR-wideband support in its Scoopy+ codec/mixer/recorder. In a highly compact and ergonomic unit, Scoopy+ gives reporters on location the ability to deliver pristine high-quality audio, far exceeding what is possible with 2G and 3G networks.

HD Voice delivers higher quality voice transmissions by extending the frequency of range of traditional or narrowband voice calls (300 Hz to 3400 Hz) out to wideband audio ranges (50 Hz to 7000 Hz). The wideband sound quality (7.2 kHz) allows the full signature character of the reporter's voice to be heard, leading to greater audience involvement and loyalty.

"Crystal-clear, high-definition voice reports are what mobile reporters have been waiting for," said Christophe Mahoux, general manager of AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS. "HD Voice technology makes live radio reports a more natural experience, by taking the strain out of listening to poor-quality audio. There's a distinct difference between the high quality of HD Voice and traditional narrow band: with HD Voice the sound is so clear that it feels as if you are in the same room with the reporter."

Scoopy+ makes it easy for mobile reporters to use HD Voice where AMR-wideband is available, and automatically switches from wideband to narrowband (standard GSM or UMTS) where necessary, without introducing noise into the signal. While live broadcasting in HD Voice significantly increases audio quality, it does not add to the broadcaster's costs by requiring extra bandwidth. In another industry first that further enhances its versatility in the field, Scoopy+ now also supports LTE in 800-, 1800-, and 2600-MHz mobile networks. LTE (Long Term Evolution) allows high-speed transmission of data and live or recorded reports, providing a significant advantage both in remote areas and in cities, through improved network capacity and speed with lower latency than 3G networks. International LTE field tests in countries such as Austria and Germany were successful.

Trialed extensively in Europe with HD Voice, AETA's mobile Scoopy+ and the Scoop4+ studio unit are now the industry's first professional audio hardware codecs to support AMR-WB. Both the portable Scoopy+ and the rack-mounted Scoop4+ can be configured with AMR-WB for a flexible solution allowing both reporters and callers to talk shows (if using AMR-WB-equipped phones) to contribute a richer, more engaging quality of sound. Both units provide a large choice of available networks (IP/LL/ISDN/GSM/3G/POTS) and algorithms (G.711, G.722, MPEG Layer II, AAC&) with automatic negotiation (5AS), in addition to support for AMR-WB.

Scoopy+ with HD Voice is being demonstrated at IBC 2011 on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS booth 8.B30f or in the international HD area.

Further information on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS and its products is available at www.aeta-audio.com or by phone at +33 141 36 1200.

About AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS is a leading international developer of portable sound recording units, mixers and advanced audio codecs, optimized for any kind of media and transmission infrastructure. "Made by AETA" is a synonym for high quality and rapid return on investment. With its strong commitment to innovation, the company has an outstanding history of industry firsts. AETA is a co-founder of the Audio-Over-IP experts group, which includes the leading manufacturers worldwide and targets inter-operation standards for IP transmission meeting EBU recommendations. For further information on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS, its products and its national and international customers, please go to aeta-audio.com. AETA is based at Le Plessis Robinson, Paris.

