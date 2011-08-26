Broadcasting and Unicom New Media Selects Envivio for Major Multi-Screen Television Project in China

4Caster C4 Extends Envivio’s Multi-Screen Leadership as Platform of Choice for New TV Services

South San Francisco, CA USA and Beijing, China – August 24, 2011 – Broadcasting and Unicom New Media Co. (BUC), a partnership consisting of China Unicom—the world’s third largest mobile service provider—and broadcaster Liaoning Radio and Television, is constructing a new headend using Envivio 4Caster™ C4 multi-screen solutions to provide content to a wide variety of Mobile TV, IPTV and Internet TV services across China. Envivio is a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions to service providers and content owners worldwide.

“BUC is creating a sophisticated, world-class headend that will provide the flexibility to deliver innovative services, while satisfying a variety of market requirements,” said Julien Signés, president and CEO of Envivio. “The type of forward-thinking demonstrated by BUC is driving demand for Envivio headend solutions in China and around the world as operators look to deliver video services to a growing variety of viewing devices.”

The state-of-the-art facility is currently being built in Shenyang City and will enable BUC to serve high quality video to all its viewing platforms and distribution partners from a single, unified Envivio headend, dramatically reducing the complexity of the deployment and simplifying management of all its services. A leader from BUC indicated that for this ambitious multi-screen TV project, a platform was needed that would enable the group to streamline operations by consolidating all services in a single headend. Envivio was chosen both for its experience in innovative deployments and its proven multi-screen platform that delivers the quality subscribers want and the operational elegance BUC required.

The services powered by the Envivio 4Caster C4 multi-screen headend will include:

• More than 90 IPTV channels that deliver both HD and SD formatted content for BUC’s sophisticated Guanglian IPTV service offered locally in Liaoning province and for additional distribution through BUC’s major telecom channel partners throughout China.

• High-quality content to support services on a broad array of popular mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad and major smart phones and MID devices.

• Content for numerous mobile TV services, including BUC’s own full-service mobile TV portal—(ln.tv.wo.com.cn). BUC will also support high-end video websites for China Mobile that are available throughout China.

• The option for BUC to create an FLV formatted Internet TV service to increase the quantity and format options available to consumers.

BUC will rely on Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders to deliver services in a number of formats, including H.264 over TS for its IPTV service; multiple bitrates of H.264 and H.263 for 3GP Mobile TV; and, in the future, H.264 FLV for delivery to PCs. Additional 4Caster encoders within the headend will support the provider’s video on demand services. Envivio 4Manager™ provides control, management and configuration support for the entire headend. Envivio 4Stream™ gateways ensure the highest quality IP video is fed to the encoders from satellite and cable sources.

Envivio’s multi-screen solutions will be on display at BIRTV from August 24-27 in at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing on Stand 5002, Hall 5 with Founder. More information about Envivio multi-screen video processing and delivery solutions is available at www.Envivio.com.

About Envivio

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We design our solutions to remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Envivio’s customers include global tier-1 service providers, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, seven of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan.

About BUC

Broadcasting and Unicom New Media Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as BUC) is a joint venture co-funded by Liaoning Radio and Television Station and China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as China Unicom). BUC was established on January 21, 2010, with its office address registered at Shenyang City, Liaoning Province. Since China began the integration of telecom, broadcasting and Internet networks, BUC has dedicated itself to the establishment of two brands, i.e. “ln.tv.wo.com.cn” and “Guangliang TV,” and three mobile video websites, i.e. Guanglian Shiting, Liaoning China Mobile Video and China Mobile Guanglian Special Zone.