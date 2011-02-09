Brick House Video Announces Launch Of BHV Broadcast

Owslebury, UK (3 February 2011) – Brick House Video Limited, manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective production and post-production equipment, has announced the incorporation of BHV Broadcast Limited, a sister company established initially to manage the sales and marketing of the Company’s product range on an international basis. P. Julian Hiorns, managing director of both organisations, made the details public today from headquarters in Owslebury, England.

BHV Broadcast will sell Brick House Video’s product line featuring rack-mount and portable digital vision switchers, up/cross/down-converters, standards/rate converters, and equipment designed to simplify operations, cut costs, and promote reliability for live productions. In addition, BHV Broadcast will be promoting its own range of camera-based products such as Video Ghost, a phantom power system and TallyHo!, the multi-camera wireless tally system.

Manufacturing, warranty and technical support will remain the responsibility of Brick House Video, which has also recently contracted to provide OEM services to third-party companies and is actively seeking further projects in this market. Both companies are based at the long-established offices in Owslebury near Winchester, Hampshire, UK.

BHV Broadcast can be contacted at sales@bhvbroadcast.com / Tel: +44 (0) 1962 777733 / Fax: +44 (0) 870 383 5134.

Sales contact: Martin Cook

+44 (0) 1962 777733 • sales@bhvbroadcast.com

Press contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon Communications

1-845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com