Dimetis introduces the latest version of IP based facility management at IBC

Dietzenbach, Germany – September 26th, 2011 – According to the motto “industry is changing, close the gap between technology and business” Dimetis introduced the latest and greatest achievement in the IP broadcast industry at IBC.

BOSS Broadcast Manager® in its latest version 5.1 was perceived as the most innovative “ALL IP” head end management system. BOSS Broadcast Manager® controls, monitors and schedules IPTV/DVB/ATSC/Streaming head ends for both broadcasters and telco operators in one single platform.

Facility operators are leveraging more and more on IP capabilities in modern broadcast networks as IP allows for more density on number of services. Hundreds of services can be now managed within different bouqets dynamically. BOSS BROADCAST Manager® hence allows for reduction of OPEX and CAPEX and unmatched ROI model within weeks.

With its all IP inventory system, BOSS BROADCAST Manager® maintains all data of an entire broadcast network facility in real-time. It manages both physical (i.e. MUX) and logical (i.e. VLAN) assets of a broadcast network. The configuration management allows users an easy and flexible configuration of all components, metadata and signals in the network.

Our software is beautifully designed, easy to use and highly scalable. It is hardware agnostic and allowing customers to select the best-of-breed hardware in a multi-vendor-environment. BOSS BROADCAST Manager® is higly scalable and manages up to 150,000 OID (both polling and traps) in real time as well as 100,000 lines in one single installation allowing for large deployments.

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side. With 2 million IPTV subscribers, our pioneer solution in streaming/IPTV is the global leading deployment.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies. With 10000 managed services per day, Dimetis flagship solutions innovate the market in content moving space.

“Everything we have developed in the last 25 years in network management comes down to a simple touch. Our software is beautifully designed, easy to use and scalable,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

