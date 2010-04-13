Solid State Logic C100 HDS Console Installed at TBMM Turkish Parliament

Extensive SSL Stage Box and MORSE Route System Links Meeting Rooms Together

ANKARA, TURKEY - Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a 40-fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS console with 160 channels of DSP at TBMM Turkish Parliament. The console will be used for the live capture and broadcast of meetings and debates on the Turkish Parliament's broadcast channel. The C100 HDS works in conjunction with 10 SSL Stage Box systems connected to a MORSE Router in the machine room. Six Stage Box systems directly service six of the main meeting rooms located throughout the massive governing complex. The additional four Stage Box systems reside in the machine room delivering 48 mic, 72 analogue I/O and 32 AES I/O channels that connect various hardwired video, audio and microphone sources. Some Stage Boxes are over 500 meters from the MORSE Router. The C100 HDS and related systems are part of the facility's move into HD broadcast.

