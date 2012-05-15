Shanghai Oriental TV Studio Updates Audio With HARMAN Soundcraft® Vi1 Digital Console

SHANGHAI, China — Shanghai Oriental TV-owned Shanghai Media Group, Inc. (SMG), recently updated its studio in Pudong with a HARMAN Soundcraft Vi1 digital audio console. Pudong is a 400 square meter studio, mainly used for production of small scale variety shows.

SMG is one of Soundcraft's longest-served customers: before upgrading to the Vi1, the studio housed a Soundcraft B400 analog mixer. Tasked with budgeting for a new console, the project team compared the Vi1 with several competitive models. In comparison, SMG highlighted four key factors regarding the Vi1:

• The Vi1’s world-class DSP processing technology—a result of Soundcraft and Studer’s many years of console expertise.

• 40-bit floating point processing technology.

• The Vi1’s Vistonics™ interface is easy to use. Different engineers use the studio all the time, so ease of use is very important. Users can see most of the parameters on Vistonics screens so there is no need to scroll through menus.

• As well as the different functions, the Vi1 associates controls with different colors on the Vistonics touch screens and FaderGlow™. This makes operation of the Vi1 very intuitive.

With such strengths, it was obvious that the Soundcraft Vi1 came up as the winner in the final selection, and the studio is already happily using its new console.

