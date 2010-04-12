Avid Speeds Ingest to Playout for Customers using Panasonic AVC-Intra P2HD Format with New End-to-End Workflow Support

NAB (Booth #SU902), LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2010—Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced that customers working with the P2HD format with AVC-Intra compression now have a simple, fast and high-quality ingest-to-playback workflow. Now, customers no longer have to transcode or re-wrap AVC-I recorded media before they can begin editing, sharing or distributing the content.

“Avid’s full support for Panasonic’s file-based AVC-Intra workflow opens up new creative opportunities for our customers looking for an effective way to make content creation and collaboration more efficient and productive,” said John Baisley, president of media and production services, Panasonic Solutions Company. “We’re pleased to work with Avid to deliver camera-native workflows that offer one of the fastest time-to-edit and time-to-air options for customers.”

With native support for the AVC-Intra codec in the Interplay® solution, customers can increase productivity and easily scale productions by extending collaborative workflows across a LAN or WAN. Low resolution proxies can easily be used to create shot-lists that are instantly re-linked with higher resolution AVC-Intra footage for immediate play-to-air.

Customers using the latest version of Avid AirSpeed® Multi Stream (1.5) can accelerate time-to-air with more efficient playback via native support for AVC-Intra 50Mb/sec and 100Mb/sec data rates for 1080i/720p resolutions—which includes four 50Mb/s simultaneous or three simultaneous 100 Mb/s channels, in a space-efficient 1.5 RU form factor.

The P2HD AVC-Intra workflow will be available in Q2 in Avid Interplay Production (2.2), and Avid AirSpeed Multi Stream (1.5). For more information about the latest updates to these solutions and how they deliver fluid HD production workflows, please visit www.avid.com.