Wohler Introduces Presto Multiview Source Selector

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 11, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of Presto, a new multiview source selector that makes 16 audio/video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Presto offers a cost-effective, one-stop monitoring solution for 16 different audio/video channels with multiple formats.

Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays an SDI stream from any source. The system supports universal inputs, including all SDI formats. To switch channels to an output for routing or monitoring on a larger device, operators simply press the button displaying the appropriate stream, meaning they no longer have to blindly select sources.

"After hearing from our customers about their challenges migrating to server-based playout and centralization, it was clear that they needed an easy way to make sense of the many video streams moving around their facilities," said Jeff McNall, director of product development at Wohler. "With Presto, we've provided the ideal solution. Among other products on the market, none matches Presto in ease of use, range of inputs supported, and the large number of screens that we pack into a single rack unit."

