Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Introduces Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP) ENG News Vehicle Customization at the 2012 NAB Show

Smaller, Cost-Effective Solutions for Long-Distance ENG Transmission Proves to Be Affordable Alternative Option

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2012 – When Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, rolled out its first Ford Transit Connect MMRP ENG vehicle four years ago, it aimed to instill confidence in the smaller ENG platform as a viable asset for broadcast outlets. The cost of ownership of Ford Transit Connect ENG truck over a five year period is over $20,000 less when compared to similar larger ENG platforms, like Chevrolet Suburban and Ford E-150 Cargo van. Today, IMT has announced that it has expanded its MMRP offering with the design and customization of additional vehicle makes and models for all ENG sizes and budgets. IMT’s fully-equipped Ford Transit Connect MMRP ENG news vehicle will be on display at the 2012 NAB show (Booth OE1569). IMT will offer a special NAB price for the ENG truck, starting at $69,000 throughout the duration of the show. Additional microwave central receive and transmission systems will be on display at the company’s booth in Central Hall (C6432).

With the design for its MMRP ENG vehicles, IMT focuses on providing broadcasters with a variety of options and configurations for on-the-run applications in a flexible, cost-effective and turnkey package. Among the company’s recently customized vehicles are Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes, Trailblazers, HHRs, Ford Explorers, Expeditions and even an Audi Q7 and Buick Enclave. IMT has customized the vehicles for media outlets around the country, including broadcasters in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York.

“After successfully introducing the Ford Transit Connect as an ENG news vehicle, we started receiving numerous inquiries about whether we could customize vehicles broadcasters already owned,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Our engineers worked out the logistics and we are now rolling out customized MMRP vehicles for broadcasters in markets all over the country.”

As the leading manufacturer of microwave video systems for the broadcast industry, IMT has unsurpassed expertise to handle custom newsgathering requests. IMT can transfer existing gear or provide options for full HD or SD audio/video/RF equipment packages. IMT’s customization includes a compact Will-Burt Nightscan mast. The compact pneumatic mast, low-maintenance design and efficient workflow platform come together in a cost-effective system.

With the addition of the Newscoder 4 to the MMRP, broadcasters are now able to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit SD content. The Newscoder 4 is a compact, low-power, HD/SD, video/audio encoder with AES encryption. At just 3.7 cubic inches in size, Newscoder 4 delivers superior MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding.

Defining the next level of video compression, the Newscoder 4 provides an additional 30-percent bit rate reduction, low delays and video quality improvement over a baseline encoder. It also has the advantage of supporting a full main profile.

In addition to the Newscoder 4, standard features include a 2000-watt inverter, a standard extra-wide editing bench with flip-up lid and camera storage, an optional 275-amp alternator and optional LED scene lighting.

“Our ENG news vehicle customization is all about efficiency through simplicity,” adds Shpock. “In today’s market, budgets are extremely tight and broadcasters need to be able to adapt to the ever-changing environment. IMT has recognized the need and is proud to provide this cost-saving alternative to the broadcast industry.”

