FSR Takes Home 2011 BEST Product Award From Commerical Integrator

MANUFACTURER’S CB SERIES OF CEILING BOXES RECEIVES TOP HONORS IN CABINETS, FURNITURE, RACKS, MOUNTS & CASES CATEGORY

Orlando, FL – FSR’s CB series of ceiling boxes took top honors from Commercial Integrator in the publication’s inaugural CI BEST (Best Electronic Systems Technologies) Product Awards. The manufacturer received the nod in the “Cabinets, Furniture, Racks, Mounts & Cases” category at a ceremony at InfoComm 2011, the trade show that showcases the latest technologies in the information communications and systems integration industries.

"CI prides itself on helping integrators make good business decisions -- like choosing products that save installation time and offer unique performance features," states Tom LeBlanc, editor in chief, Commercial Integrator. "We think the CI BEST winners can give our readers a competitive advantage."

A panel of judges within the commercial industry, including editors of Commercial Integrator and leading integrators, judged candidates in 26 different categories based upon creativity, innovation, incorporated equipment, ease of installation or implementation, and business benefits. The winning manufacturers were recognized for contributing superlative solutions to the integration business.

FSR’s CB series of ceiling boxes was acknowledged for its ability to allow integrators to install AV equipment while remaining faithful to the architects design. The series conforms to agency and plenum ratings and allows equipment to be concealed neatly out of sight behind a hidden door that allows matching ceiling tiles to be inserted. Two sizes and six varieties supply solutions for A/V applications requiring ceiling boxes, including classrooms, conference and meeting rooms.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .

About EH Publishing, Inc

EH Publishing, Inc. is the leading provider of independent business and consumer content and information serving the custom electronics, commercial electronics, information technology, house of worship, pro audio, robotics, and supply chain markets through multimedia publications, websites, newsletters, and expos. Our flagship multi media products include CE Pro, CE Pro PLUS, CEProVIP, CE Pro LIVE, Commercial Integrator, Electronic House, Electronic House Expo (EHX), Explore3DTV.com, ChannelPro-SMB, Live Sound International, ProSoundWeb.com, Worship Facilities Conference & Expo (WFX), Robotics Business Review, RoboDevelopment Conference and Exposition, RoboBusiness Leadership Summit, Robotics Trends, Robotics Trends Virtual Summits, Supply Chain Management Review, Logistics Management, and Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News. EH Publishing, Inc., 111 Speen Street, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701, 508-663-1500, www.ehpub.com.

For more information about the Commercial Integrator BEST awards and the winning products, visit commercialintegrator.com/guide/product/winners

