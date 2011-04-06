COUNTRYMAN ASSOCIATES INTRODUCES B2D DIRECTIONAL LAVALIERE MICROPHONE

Menlo Park, CA – April 2011… Countryman Associates, Inc., the leading innovator of high-quality, miniature microphones and audio accessories is pleased to announce the B2D Directional Lavaliere Microphone. As the world’s smallest directional lavaliere microphone—the diameter of a No. 2 pencil lead—the new B2D delivers exceptional audio performance in a stunningly diminutive form factor. The new B2D is the ideal choice for a myriad of functions where vocal reinforcement is required, without being visibly present. With its ability to be discreetly hidden among wardrobe (or even in a performer’s hair), the B2D is a terrific choice for theatrical or musical sound reinforcement applications. Similarly, it is equally adept for use in broadcast, presentation, worship, and public speaking applications.

At less than half the size of any competing products available, the B2D offers a tight, hypercardioid polar pattern for secure isolation from ambient noise and feedback—the result is excellent sound quality optimized for accurate voice pick-up when placed on either the chest or head. Compared to an omnidirectional lavaliere microphone, the B2D achieves, on average, 6-10 dB more gain before feedback—ensuring plenty of audio level in the most demanding environments. Equally noteworthy, this also translates to fewer issues with phase interference when multiple microphones are used simultaneously, and less challenges with room noise.

The new Countryman B2D has a frequency response of 50 Hz to 18 kHz, with a 4 dB presence boost at 6 kHz for increased intelligibility without being harsh or brittle. This outstanding microphone is available in three sensitivities / versions to accommodate a wide range of applications. The corresponding overload levels (at 1% THD) are: 120 dB SPL, 130 dB SPL, and 140 dB SPL.

Countryman’s engineering team has considered all of the characteristics that make a world-class microphone. The B2D’s off axis response is extremely natural—hence the sound quality remains consistent even when the user turns his/her head to the side while speaking. With its resistance to moisture (such as perspiration), its availability in five colors to match varying skin tones or clothing, and its unusually small size, the new B2D is a particularly good microphone choice for theatrical use. Further, this microphone is compatible with many different wireless systems and its detachable wireless connector facilitates easy changes from one wireless system to another.

Adding to its many performance attributes, the B2D’s shock mount clip significantly reduces cable- and clothing-induced vibration noise at the microphone. The new shock mount clip dampens vibration noise while enabling 360 degree rotation of the microphone—resulting in easy positioning of the microphone on a variety of outfits. A double-mic clip is also available, enabling redundant miking in broadcast and other applications where it is absolutely essential to have two independent microphones and transmitters on the presenter. This is yet another example of thoughtful engineering that makes all the difference to the microphone’s sonic performance and usability.

Equally notable, the Countryman B2D is engineered and built for high reliability. The B2D includes an extremely rugged cable. The cable break strength is greater than 50 lbs., enough to survive use in even the toughest environments. This ruggedness, combined with exceptional sound quality, makes the B2D an ideal choice for broadcast and houses of worship.

Chris Countryman, President of Countryman Associates, commented on the company’s new product offering. “With first-rate audio performance, robust build quality designed to last, and painstaking attention to every last detail, I’m confident the new B2D will find its place in a broad range of applications,” said Countryman. “This microphone can be hidden very easily while delivering full range sound quality. I believe many audio professionals will find it to be a compelling choice.”

The new Countryman B2D Directional Lavaliere Microphone carries a MSRP of $650. It is slated to be available in early June, 2011.

