Class on Demand Releases Complete Training for Avid Studio

The comprehensive “Complete Training for Avid Studio” teaches both beginners and experienced Pinnacle Studio users, as well as home video editors, how to harness the application’s powerful tools to generate eye-popping HD content

Hoffman Estates, IL -Class on Demand™, an innovator of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce “Complete Training for Avid Studio.” Applauded for its revolutionary new interface and powerful editing capabilities, Avid Studio lets users create and upload Hollywood-quality HD movies with animations and effects powered by some of the same Avid® technology used in major motion pictures worldwide. Available in both DVD-ROM and streaming video delivery format through the Class on Demand Online Learning Platform, “Complete Training for Avid Studio” offers expert instruction on the consumer video editing software in a highly engaging on-demand delivery format. The new instructional course is hosted by Class on Demand Founder and Avid Studio Expert Paul Holtz, a creative and media visionary with 20+ years of industry experience. “Avid Studio approaches the subject of content creation in an entirely new way,” says Holtz. “Our new course gives users the ability to really explore the depths of their creative minds with Avid Studio’s new capabilities. We look forward to users leveraging our in-depth instruction and detailed tips-and-tricks to easily execute any video project with editing finesse.”

“Complete Training for Avid Studio” helps users quickly acclimate to Avid Studio’s innovative open workflows and extensive toolsets, while providing instruction leading to high-quality video production. The training is broken down into 16 logical segments ranging from “Avid Studio Interface Overview” and “Importing Media” to “Advanced Effects Editing” and “Disk Authoring.” The non-linear training approach enables novice and experienced users to focus on the chapters best suited to their individual learning needs. Complete project files are included in the comprehensive training, providing an ideal experience for maximum information retention.

“We’re excited to work with Class on Demand to offer in-depth training that will allow our customers to take full advantage of the powerful new features and workflows in Avid Studio and accelerate the creation of polished productions,” said Andy Panizza, segment marketing manager, Creative Enthusiasts at Avid.

For a comprehensive sampling of Class on Demand’s “Complete Training for Avid Studio,” please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/avid-training/avidstudio.aspx.

Pricing and Availability

The new Class on Demand training for Avid Studio is priced at $49.99 USD and is available to purchase as a DVD or digital download from Class on Demand (http://www.classondemand.com)

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Interplay®, ISIS®, VENUE, Oxygen 8, Sibelius®, System 5, and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.

Avid, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Interplay, ISIS, Sibelius and Pinnacle Studio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content, including: video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training, IT, and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information regarding products and services.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com