SONY VEGAS NEWS FLASH: SINGULAR SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASES OF SINGULAR SOFTWARE PRESTO AND PLURALEYES

Red-hot application developer adds a host of new features as well as support for Sony Vegas 10.0

Vancouver, British Columbia – October 14, 2010 – Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce two brand new releases geared specifically toward Sony Vegas users: Singular Software Presto™ 1.2 and PluralEyes for Sony Vegas public beta.

Singular Software Presto 1.2

Singular Software Presto™ is a revolutionary new tool to create presentation videos on the Windows® platform. The new 1.2 release introduces a slew of enhancements, including extended compatibility for Vegas 8.0, 8.1 and 10.0, adjustment options during playback, “no tracking” regions to disable tracking, several transition updates, new render completion dialog, and more.

PluralEyes for Sony Vegas Public Beta

Ideal for multi-camera, multi-take, DSLR and dual-system audio production workflows, the award-winning PluralEyes® application automates the synchronization of multiple audio and video clips, saving editors countless hours in post-production. The new beta release adds support for Sony Vegas 10.0 and an assortment of other improvements.

For more information about Singular Software Presto 1.2, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/presto.html.

The beta release of PluralEyes 1.2 for Vegas is available for download here: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Presto

A brand new release from Singular Software, Singular Software Presto has already won the hearts of those burdened with preparing presentation videos. Ideal for conferences, training sessions, and workshops, Singular Software Presto leverages sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the assembly of presenter footage, slideshows, and audio elements, creating a professional-looking video package in just minutes instead of hours. Filmmaker and director David Smith says, "[Singular Software Presto] is so good, I wish I’d had it for the past 10 years - it would have saved me a huge amount of stress in producing conference videos."

To see the rest of David’s review, please visit: http://bit.ly/bAwquS.

About PluralEyes

A relative newcomer to the post-production scene (released in Q2 of 2009), PluralEyes has quickly become the fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels. It can be used for a wide range of projects from weddings and live events, to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more.

Placed in the EventDV Winner’s Circle and presented a Black Diamond Award by DV Magazine at the 2010 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention; reviewers continue to sing the praises of PluralEyes and its groundbreaking innovation. Filmmaker Andy Coon says: “If you shoot multi-camera events, music videos or shoot with DSLR cameras this software is essential to have to make your life easier as an editor… It’s absolutely amazing. Go out and get this!”

To read the rest of Andy’s review, please visit: http://bit.ly/a4fxUa.

To read more PluralEyes quotes and reviews, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/reviews.html.

Other PluralEyes Host Supported Applications

PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro (Windows), Final Cut® Pro, and Sony® Vegas® Pro is available for purchase on the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html). PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro (OS X) is available in beta (http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html). Students and instructors can also benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

You can test drive PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes and Singular Software Presto are registered trademarks or trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com