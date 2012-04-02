Primestream(R) FORK(TM) Production Suite Integrates With Sony(R) XDCAM(R) Station to Produce Next-Generation HDTV File-Based Workflows

MIAMI -- April 2, 2012 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software solutions, announced that its acclaimed FORK(TM) Production Suite now integrates with the Sony(R) XDCAM(R) Station, a family of professional Sony media recorders aimed at enhancing the overall XDCAM workflow. XDCAM Station users can now easily import content into FORK's media asset management (MAM) software using the FORK Ingest module. In addition, users can now use FORK to control the innovative XDCAM Station in both recording and playout modes, in effect adding master control playout and production automation capabilities to the XDCAM Station.

"Sony is dominating the broadcast industry with the XDCAM Station," said Primestream CEO Claudio Lisman. "Sony's leading-edge cameras and the FORK Production Suite together will spawn a new generation of HDTV file-based workflows and production automation. We are honored to be working with the Sony team to bring new solutions to market that enables greater control, speed, and flexibility."

Broadcasters often use XDCAM Station as an ingest gateway for SxS memory card and Professional Disc(TM) media, as well as on-location for live applications and material-sharing between camera operators and production staff. Once ingested to the XDCAM Station's internal storage, clips also become available via Ethernet to the FORK MAM platform, and vice versa. Content from any video source can flow through the unit's HD-SDI inputs and be recorded onto the internal hard disk using the Sony XDCAM HD 4:2:2 codec.

Any clip stored on the hard disk -- whether transferred from memory card, disc, or an external system -- can be played out from the HD-SDI output, either manually or as a scheduled, automated action from FORK. The system can also play out clips as part of a playlist, either under manual operation using the On-Air Control feature or as part of a 24/7 scheduled playlist. With FORK, XDCAM Station is capable of handling all operations simultaneously.

