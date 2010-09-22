TVLOGIC INTRODUCES COMPLETE LINE OF 6 RACK MOUNT MONITOR MODELS

Burbank, California • September 10, 2010 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of broadcast & professional high definition monitors and displays, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of their new PRM series rack mount monitors.

TVLogic PRM series rack monitor systems are available in six different HD/SD or SD only firmware upgradable models in 2, 3 and 4RU rack sizes to meet all your rack monitoring needs. Configured with two, three or four LCD panels in 4.3”, 4.8”, 5”, 7” and 9” screen sizes, the performance and feature driven PRM series combines the very latest LCD panel technology and broadcast signal processing capabilities with unsurpassed precision engineering.

True High Definition Performance

Utilizing high resolution 800x480 8-Bit LCD panels, PRM series monitors display accurate high Definition color in every size. This results in superior color reproduction unrivaled by typical LCD rack monitors.

“Many small-format LCD monitors use 6-Bit dithered panels. Dithering is an electronic ‘optical illusion’ in which nearby pixels display slightly varying shades or colors to trick the human eye into perceiving the desired color,” explains Wes Donahue, Marketing Director for TVLogic USA. “In reality, a true 6-bit LCD is capable of reproducing only 262,144 of the 16.7 million colors that are visible on the true high-definition PRM series 8-bit LCDs.”

In addition to full-range color, the PRM series supports the widest range of HD/SD-SDI signal formats including the DCI 2K digital motion picture format at 23.98psf/24psf/23.98p/24p.

Precision Waveform & Vector Scope

All PRM series monitors (except PRM-502LE) feature the most precise internal Waveform and Vector Scope available in a rack monitor system. All PRM series monitors feature full screen and PIP Waveform/Vector Scope monitoring. The Waveform/Vector Scope can also be viewed as a semi-transparent overlay by using the Transparency option.

Closed Captioning, AFD and more…

CC 608/708 closed caption standards and Active Format Description (allowing for automatic display at proper aspect ratio) is supported in all PRM series monitors (except PRM-502LE). Additional features (vary by model) include RJ11 remote control, tally, H/V delay, blue only/monochrome, selectable LTC or VITC time code and on-screen source display, 8 channel embedded audio metering, various markers (including user defined) and safety area modes, SDI input auto detection, and user-friendly menu interface.

According to Donahue, “Today’s broadcast professionals want versatile monitoring solutions in every size and configuration. Our new PRM series helps us round out our full line with 28 different broadcast and professional monitoring solutions to provide customers a wide selection of both multi-channel and multi-functional monitors.”

About TV Logic

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 4.3" to 57" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information visit www.tvlogicusa.com .

TV Logic USA Contact: Wes Donahue

818-567-4900 / wes@tvlogicusa.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com