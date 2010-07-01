WAVES’ VIRTUAL STOCK SOFTWARE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM ENHANCES AVAILABILITY OF STUDIO DEVIL VIRTUAL TUBE AMPLIFICATION PLUGINS

— Studio Devil products are now always in stock at end-users’ favorite authorized Studio Devil retailers —

KNOXVILLE, TN, June 30, 2010 — Waves Audio announces that Studio Devil Virtual Tube Amplification will be joining Waves’ pioneering Virtual Stock Software Distribution (VSSD) fulfillment program, as an alternative means of product distribution. Now, the complete range of Studio Devil products will always be accessible to end users, through their favorite authorized Studio Devil retailer, and they will never be “out-of-stock.”

After customers purchase a Studio Devil product, the dealer will enter the order number and instantly receive unique serial numbers, printed on a receipt or given to the customer. These numbers unlock the copy-protected software, which is then available for download at the customer’s discretion.

Studio Devil provides the best in simulated tube amplifier tone to audio systems through their proprietary vacuum tube modeling techniques. Studio Devil’s industry acclaimed Virtual Tube Amplification software products have been bundled with SONY Acid Music Studio, Cakewalk SONAR, and other leading software and hardware products. Studio Devil Virtual Tube Amplification software products are also made available to end users as standalone applications and plugins for Audio Units, VST, and Pro Tools RTAS-compatible systems, delivering the most realistic tube amplifier tone, and the most expressive and dynamic guitar and bass amp modeling to musicians, engineers and enthusiasts worldwide.

Stated Marc Gallo, CEO, Studio Devil Virtual Tube Amplification, “Joining the Waves distribution channel was a very smart choice for us. Studio Devil is growing at an accelerated rate, and this partnership brings us a huge market presence with near-zero overhead, allowing us to keep our resources focused on continuing to produce new products with the best tube amp modeling algorithms available.”

About VSSD

Waves’ VSSD allows dealers to go online, enter a customer’s order into the system, and instantly receive unique serial numbers to unlock the customer’s copy-protected software, which is downloaded by the user. This “virtual stock” eliminates dealer inventory costs, while providing customers with the products they need. Other manufacturers including PreSonus, Rob Papen, TC Electronic and Toontrack have also partnered with Waves to take advantage of the VSSD program for distribution. To find out more, contact Waves at vssd@waves.com.

For more information, please visit www.studiodevil.com and www.waves.com.