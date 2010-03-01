Eagle Brook Church Keeps the Faith in Ross Video

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 1, 2010 – Eagle Brook Church invested in Ross Video once again with a Vision 3 QMD Multi-Definition Production Switcher and SoftMetal 3000 Series Video Server for their main campus in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

Vision’s VTR server control and custom controls were the main reasons behind Eagle Brook Church choosing Ross. The facility needed a production switcher to handle multiple outputs at one time with little or no delay. Currently, Eagle Brook Church uses Ross Synergy switchers from their remote campuses in White Bear Lake and Spring Lake Park in Minnesota for productions.

“With Ross’ Vision, we’re able to add the use of Aux Mixers and Aux Keys to make smooth transitions to set elements such as multiple projection screens and set plasmas,” said Brandon Rhoda, Technical Director, Eagle Brook Church. “We work with a minimum of 5 different outputs switched during a production, and thanks to custom controls and Aux Keyers, we can do it seamlessly.”

Eagle Brook Church chose Ross’ SoftMetal 3000 Series Video Server because of the ability to handle ganging multiple channels of video at one time in order to send video to different screens and stage set elements.

“We’re a multi-screen IMAG facility and we needed a reliable server on a tight budget,” said Richard Funderburg, Senior Technical Director, Eagle Brook Church. “SoftMetal’s fast cueing allows us to gang roll up to 4 channels almost back to back with little or no down time to keep the production moving.”

“We are delighted with Eagle Brook Church’s continued faith in choosing Ross for their broadcasting needs,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “Our IMAG and our faith based customers are very important to us and we've been working for years to create reliable solutions that are especially well tuned to their needs.”

