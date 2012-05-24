Lightware’s 25G Hybrid Matrix Will Take the Matrix Switch to the Third Dimension at INFOCOMM 2012

Lightware U.S.A. will unveil its groundbreaking 25G Hybrid Matrix router at INFOCOMM 2012 in Las Vegas, NV, June 13-15. The company will have the product on hand at its booth, N669, as well as providing an in-depth overview of the system for press and attendees on June 14 at 10:00 AM in Room N207.

With its 25G Hybrid Matrix Lightware reinvents the meaning of the matrix switch. Until now systems have operated in two dimensions, with inputs and outputs. But Lightware has now added a third dimension - media layers - and set a new standard for the AV industry.

Lightware's new system is not only a matrix, but a complete signal architecture: a cloud that supports eight media layers: video, audio, Ethernet, USB KVM, USB 2.0, IR, RS-232 and CEC channels. All layers are supported by 25G Hybrid signal management; inside the cloud all the layers are independent for switching and extending all signal layers separately.

25G Hybrid signal architecture allows video, audio and media layers to be transmitted over a single fiber or one CAT5 cable so AV professionals can build a very simple system, which still supports all eight media layers. The 25G Hybrid Matrix has 160 inputs and 160 outputs and a total throughput of 4TB per second. It offers exceptional 25 gigabits per second data rate switching for transporting next generation video signals, such as HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2, and handling all future video and audio standards, including 4K resolution and stereo 3D formats.

Each video port is equipped with a separate audio input and output connector forming a 320x320 S/P/DIF crosspoint switch. It manages stereo and multichannel audio as well as high bitrate formats like Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. Optional multichannel to stereo downmixing is available.

25G Hybrid technology is more than just a switcher, however. As a comprehensive line of digital matrix switchers, transmitters and receivers, 25G Hybrid combines switching with a powerful suite of diagnostic software tools for the digital age, delivering a superior user experience.

About Lightware U.S.A.

Lightware U.S.A. is the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary. For more information on these products, visit www.lightwareUSA.com.