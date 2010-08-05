IBC 2010 Preview - Matrox Announces Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium Support on Matrox MXO2 Family for MacBook Pro and Mac Pro

Matrox® Video Products Group today announced support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software with Matrox MXO2 I/O devices for Mac OS X. The key features of this new release include professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion and HDMI video monitoring with the unique Matrox calibration controls including blue-only. In addition, WYSIWYG support for Adobe Photoshop and After Effects is also provided.

“Users of file-based workflows will love the built-in color calibration tools on the MXO2 devices that turn their inexpensive HDMI displays into professional-grade HD monitors they can trust, even for color grading,” said Wayne Andrews, Matrox product manager. “When they need to capture from analog or SDI sources, we have them covered too, with the new Matrox Vetura Capture application and the high-quality, highly-efficient Matrox MPEG-2 I-frame intermediate codec.”

‘This release rounds out the Matrox MXO2 cross-platform story,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing. “We are the only I/O hardware manufacturer that can claim support for the three most popular professional editing applications: Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Avid Media Composer.”

The entire family of Matrox MXO2 devices will be demonstrated at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam, September 10-14, on the Matrox stand 7.B29.

Key features of the Matrox MXO2 family for Mac with Adobe CS5 Production Premium

• Convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Works with MacBook Pros and Mac Pros

• Broadcast quality HD/SD video and audio input/output

• Flexible support for leading codecs, file formats, cameras, and workflows

• Matrox Vetura Capture application for fast capture to HD and SD codecs – highly-efficient Matrox MPEG-2 I-frame at up to 300 Mb/s and Apple Uncompressed

• Matrox Vetura Playback application for convenient playback of H.264 and .mov files

• Extensive application support including Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and After Effects

• 10-bit HDMI input, output, and monitoring with calibration controls including blue-only

• 10-bit realtime hardware up/down/cross conversion on capture and output

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support

Availability

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Adobe CS5 support for the Matrox MXO2 devices for Mac (release 2.1) will be available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website in October 2010.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.