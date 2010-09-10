DIGITAL NIRVANA EXTENDS GLOBAL REACH BY TEAMING UP WITH FRENCH DISTRIBUTOR LTRT

Broadcast Monitoring Solution Company Continues To Expand Its Presence in the European Market

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Digital Nirvana, Inc. a provider of broadcast monitoring and media management solutions, has teamed up with French distributor LTRT, a leading and innovative distributor of switching equipment for the audio and video markets, as well as a provider of equipment for broadband networks, mixers, streaming servers, processing tools and audio effects.

LTRT, based in Paris, offers solutions for coding equipment (encoders and decoders), converters, serializers and deserializers. The companies distributed and represented by LTRT include such heavy hitters in the broadcast industry as Linear Acoustic and RadiantGrid.

Digital Nirvana is extending its business further into the European marketplace and working with a company like LTRT, which handles all aspects of the audio and video market in France, will greatly help Digital Nirvana’s expansion efforts. LTRT specializes in the design of play out systems with major customers being television channels, various broadcast platforms, ADSL high-speed Internet access services, live productions, post-production studios, video film labs and systems integrators.

“LTRT is looking forward to its newfound partnership with Digital Nirvana,” says Thierry Jeandroz, managing director, LTRT. “Digital Nirvana produces incomparable pioneering equipment and will really help to complete our offer for play out systems now and in the future.”

Thanks to this partnership, Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS) can now reach more customers abroad. The next-generation broadcast monitoring system combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help improve broadcasters’ productivity.

Ned Chini, vice president of business development and sales, Digital Nirvana, says, “LTRT will help give Digital Nirvana the experience and sense of what the French and European markets are demanding so we can continue to grow and design new products to meet their ever changing needs.”

