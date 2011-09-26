DIGI Sports Raises Its Game With HARMAN’s Studer Vista 5 Console

BUDAPEST, Hungary — DIGI Sport of Hungary recently purchased a 42-channel HARMAN’s Studer Vista 5 digital mixing console for its new DIGI Sport Plus channel. As DIGI Sport Plus features a wealth of live programming, the Vista 5 was chosen for its versatility, sonic superiority and ease of use.

DIGI Sport Plus is a 24-hour sports channel that was launched as an extension of the DIGI Sport channel. DIGI Sport Plus televises a variety of live sporting events, including football, rugby, European handball and Moto GP racing.

This is the second Studer Vista 5 console for DIGI Sport, which purchased a 32-channel Vista 5 in 2010. Both consoles were sold through Studer’s Hungarian distributor, Audio Partner Ltd.

The Vista 5 is based on the Vistonics™ control interface, which offers visual reference at the exact place at which a parameter is changed. This makes for a very flexible and fast working mixing surface. The inputs and outputs as well as the entire DSP capacity are completely scalable and can be adapted to suit the individual needs.

“The control surface of the Vista 5 makes operation of the console very intuitive and the Vistonics user interface allows us to easily see what we’re doing when mixing,” said Zoltan Szele, Sound Engineer for DIGI Sport. “The Vista 5 allows us to easily build a bigger networked system, and we now have two consoles sharing I/O’s.”

For more information on DIGI Sport, please visit www.digisport.hu

Photo Caption: (Left to Right) Csongor Mihaly, DIGI Sport; Zoltan Szele, DIGI Sport; Tibor Tamas, Studer.

