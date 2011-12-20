Antelope Audio Names Sound Science Dealer of the Year in its Consumer Audio Category

Santa Monica, Calif., December 19, 2011 — Professional and audiophile gear manufacturer Antelope Audio named Castle Rock, Colorado-based Sound Science its 2011 Dealer of the Year for outstanding sales performance, customer support and overall product knowledge of its product line of digital to analog converters (DACs).

“We are pleased to recognize Sound Science as Dealer of the Year in the Consumer Audio category,” commented Marcel James, Director of Sales for Antelope Audio. “In 2011, Sound Science delivered very impressive sales results on our Zodiac product line, while introducing many music lovers to the Antelope Audio brand. We are thrilled to have Sound Science carrying our products and we are pleased to be playing an important part in their business”

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Antelope Audio in this way,” commented Neal Van Berg, owner of Sound Science. “When I first listened to the Zodiac, I was taken aback. The Zodiac is more musical than other DACs on the market and is also very competitively priced. It is an easy sale and it sounds great.”

Unprecedented detail for listeners

The Antelope Audio Zodiac DACs help music affectionados experience a new level of detail, sound clarity and warmth. Featuring a plug and play interface that connects seamlessly to a Mac, PC or just about any other digital media source, Zodiac DACs deliver up to 384kHz resolution audio, dramatically improving the listening experience on both loudspeakers and headphones. Antelope’s proprietary clocking technology, which is shielded from other electronic components to maintain a consistent temperature, is at the core of the Antelope sound and results in astounding accuracy, dynamics and stereo placement of the audio.

Zodiac DACs are particularly attractive also to audio consumers who use headphones, being designed for precise monitoring with a wide range of headphone impedance. Ultra linear, dual stage headphone amplifiers, which are controlled by a dedicated volume knob deliver smooth sound at both high and low levels.