Lowell Introduces Digital Specifier’s Guides for Consultants, Contractors and Systems Integrators

— Online documents make it easy to compare products in easy-to-navigate flip books —

PACIFIC, MO, March 12, 2012 — Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S. manufacturer of professional AV Products for more than 60 years, has introduced online Specifier’s Guides designed to be used as a resource by consultants, contractors and systems integrators. The documents can be found in both Flash/“flip-style” and PDF formats at www.lowellmfg.com/main-literature.html. Offering both Flash and PDF formats accommodates multiple platforms, so those accessing from personal computers, tablets, smartphones or other devices can easily view specs in the office or in the field.

The digital books make it easy for users to compare products via spec sheets, instead of going back and forth between web pages or downloading multiple spec sheets for reference. The new Specifier’s Guides are part of an ongoing series of Lowell resources for consultants, contractors and systems integrators. Specifier’s Guides currently available include “Racks & Enclosures,” “Rackware® Accessories,” “Power & Surge Suppression,” and “Packaged Speaker Systems and Soundmasking.” Another book is in the works for speaker assemblies and audio components.

The series of online Specifier’s Guides will be updated on an ongoing basis.

For more information, visit www.lowellmfg.com or e-mail Lowell at sales@lowellmfg.com