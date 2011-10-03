Clear-Com Promotes Simon Browne to Director of Product Management

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, OCTOBER 3, 2011 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Simon Browne to Director of Worldwide Product Management. Browne will oversee the product analysis, planning and lifecycle management activities for all of Clear-Com, while further developing the company’s strong portfolio of intercom products in order to meet the ever-expanding needs of the voice communication market.

“With more than 22 years of experience in our company, Simon brings us not only deep knowledge of our products and customers, but also a very personal commitment and passion to help customers succeed at whatever project they are working on,” says Matt Danilowicz, President and Managing Director, Clear-Com. “Simon shares our management’s vision of fostering a collaboration among Sales, Engineering and Product Management to deliver a bold, strategic vision for future products.”

Browne has an extensive background in the pro audio market as both a user and manufacturer. He joined Drake Electronics in 1989 as a Project Manager for the company’s audio console development. Browne continued on as a Project Manager in other areas of Drake, overseeing diverse communication systems for European broadcasters, including the large BBC Radio 5 installation, communications for the “Star Wars” test defense program in the U.S. and various defense and simulation communication systems in the U.K. With the merging of Clear-Com and Drake in 2004, Browne distinguished himself in his previous role as Product Manager for Clear-Com’s digital matrix intercom products in the company’s U.K. office.

“The market landscape for intercoms is rapidly changing, in both traditional and new markets. Customers are demanding even more capabilities, flexibility and yet simpler operation,” says Browne. “Clear-Com, with its broad range of wired and wireless solutions, continues to meet the need for a variety of communication applications. In my new role, I am committed to strengthening Clear-Com as the first choice in intercom solutions by developing products based on customers’ needs and feedback.”

Before joining Clear-Com, Browne held the position of Regional Sales Manager Audio & Design for Calrec Audio, working with London recording and broadcast studios. Calrec through its association with AMS/Neve, moved to non-linear digital audio editing, which proved useful to Browne's next venture into digital communications with Drake. Prior to Calrec, Browne worked at the BBC, where he designed multi-track stereo radio drama studios, cultivating relationships with audio console manufacturers.

As part of his new position, Browne will be relocating to Clear-Com’s Poway, CA offices in the next few months.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is the global market leader in critical voice communications systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for partyline and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.