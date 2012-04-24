Linkwen Electronics Joins Bridge Technologies' Asian Distributor Network

OSLO, Norway -- April 24, 2012 -- Bridge Technologies augmented its rapidly growing presence in the Asia Pacific regions with the addition of Taiwan-based Linkwen Electronics to the company's business partner network. Linkwen will distribute and support the complete range of Bridge Technologies digital media monitoring solutions including the multi-award-winning DVB, IP, and OTT probes.

As a specialist in test and monitoring, Linkwen provides a comprehensive range of leading-edge systems and technologies to its customers in datacom, telecom, and digital media, backed up by expert consultancy and support.

"We have been recommending Bridge Technologies systems to our customers for some time because they have the outstanding solutions in this field," said Linkwen's Ray Chen. "There is an enormous demand for sophisticated and powerful monitoring systems in this region, and Bridgetech tools fit every kind of application from telecoms, to DTV, to OTT services. We provide a very high quality of service to our customers, and we can't emphasize enough how important it is for them to use the best monitoring systems to solve problems instantly when they occur."

Used by many of the world's most prestigious media operators, the Bridge Technologies integrated monitoring ecosystem offers an innovative approach to the monitoring and analysis of converging services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, DVB/ATSC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the system offers a complete end-to-end system for the continuous quality assurance of a network from satellite to set-top box. Designed for every application within the media delivery chain Bridge Technologies probes are configurable as a complete monitoring system, or can be integrated with third-party management environments.

"The addition of Linkwen Electronics to our family of partners in Taiwan further underlines our commitment to providing local support to our clients," said Philip Burnham, sales director for Bridge Technologies. "Linkwen Electronics has been working with the Bridgetech product range of world-class monitoring and analysis tools since early 2011 and it is with great pleasure that we welcome them into our business partner network."

About Linkwen Electronics

Linkwen delivers a comprehensive family of innovative testing tools and advanced technology solutions for datacom, telecom industry, and DTV systems with the objective of being the leading provider of products to maximize the performance, quality, and reliability of network. The company has become the premier test tools and technology solutions distributor in Taiwan and China. For more information, visit http://www.linkwen.com.tw.

About Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

