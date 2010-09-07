Inlet Technologies Showcases Ad Insertion and Advanced ABR Support at IBC 2010

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, today announced that they will be exhibiting at the upcoming IBC conference taking place September 10-14 in Amsterdam. The company will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its SpinnakerTM line of award-winning streaming appliances and Armada automated workflow management system, as well as its automated ad insertion solution and advanced support for adaptive bitrate streaming and digital rights management (DRM).

Inlet will be exhibiting at IBC's Connected World area, stand #602.

Enabling Automated Ad Insertion

Inlet will demonstrate its proven, built-in support for fully-automated ad insertion for live streaming, enabling TV Everywhere providers and content owners to monetize new screens. Inlet’s Spinnaker can detect and leverage broadcast cue messages to automate the insertion of video-based ads into live video streams for Flash, Silverlight or iDevices. For those who do not use broadcast cue messages, and for more unpredictable live events, Inlet also supports manual video review and ad insertion. Regional ad insertion, key to networks and their local affiliates, is also enabled with this technology.

Adaptive Bitrate and Product Advancements

As the first provider to offer full support for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) in early 2009, Inlet continues to extend its leadership with new capabilities and by setting new industry standards.

As a software-enabled streaming solution, Spinnaker reduces the complexity and cost of media preparation in the race to TV Everywhere and helps customers protect their investment by streamlining the process. Spinnaker allows customers to perform a single encode (or multiple encodes in the case of an adaptive bitrate experience) and then simultaneously wrap that encoded stream into multiple formats, such as Smooth, Flash and iPhone, for delivery to a multitude of devices, all out of one Spinnaker.

During IBC, Inlet will be showcasing the latest updates to Spinnaker, including closed captioning, sub-titling and multi-language support, as well as support for PlayReady DRM, local and managed archiving, multi-camera support, and low latency. New H.264 quality options have also been added, providing even greater flexibility for customers who wish to tailor video output quality. Spinnaker’s full support for Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming, Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming and HTTP Adaptive Streaming to Apple’s iPhone® and iPad® will also be on display.

Advanced support for adaptive bitrate streaming will also be on display with Inlet’s Armada automated workflow management system and Fathom® high-performance advanced encoding platform, the first packaged offerings to support large-volume on-demand streaming of content for iPhone and iPad devices. In addition, partner TwoFour Digital will be in Inlet’s booth, demonstrating Armada as the transcoding engine for MEDIAFREEDOM 3, the latest version of TwoFour’s leading media asset management software. By combining Armada and MEDIAFREEDOM, content providers can now meet stringent DRM requirements with end-to-end content encryption and authentication control for the delivery of content to any device.

“As a result of Inlet’s technical leadership, we are the first to help our customers reach new screens and devices. Inlet continues to deliver innovative technologies that address key issues for our customers, such as density, scalability, monetization, rights management, security, and accessibility,” commented Don Bossi, CEO, Inlet Technologies. “By teaming with industry leaders like Twofour Digital and by accelerating the entire digital media ecosystem, we are redefining the video experience and accelerating our customers’ plans to monetize online content.”

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as the BBC, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions, and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

