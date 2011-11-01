SPEED™ Selects High Resolution Systems’ UDC-400 for Studio Control

The latest to discover the utility and versatility of High Resolution Systems LLC's Universal Device Controller (UDC) is SPEED, a member of the FOX Sports Media Group, which is deploying a UDC-400 in its Charlotte, North Carolina studio. The software-based UDC-400 is the product of choice for the live event, staging and rental, worship, corporate industrial and broadcast markets.

"We have a Vista Spyder and were looking for a way to integrate control functionality for the Spyder when the Vista people recommended the UDC-400," says Tom Creter, vice president of engineering for the cable motor sports network. "We use the Spyder on one of the sets of 'SPEED Center,' our live weekend news show. Spyder sends video and graphics to three large videowalls, which are captured as part of the show.

"The UDC-400 controls the Spyder, an Abekas Mira four-channel video server that plays graphic elements into the Spyder, and Omnion video ports. It also controls LED lighting that runs concurrent with the videowall," Creter explains.

He reports that the UDC-400 learning curve was very short for the studio technicians. "Everyone picked up on it really quickly. It's easy to manipulate and control the templates and profiles they need - they're able to create a template, effect or move on the videowall almost on the fly. It's such a versatile little device and allows us to control multiple systems simultaneously - it works really well for TV. We're thrilled with it!"

Creter also gives kudos to High Resolution Systems' hands-on service and post-sales follow up. "Drew Taylor and company have been just terrific in detailing and fine-tuning the solution for us," he says.