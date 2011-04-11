BEXEL LAUNCHES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH TSL AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Agreement Now Brings Leading TSL Products Closer to U.S. Broadcast System Integrators

BURBANK, CA, APRIL 11, 2011-Bexel (NAB Booth C6833), a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division

and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased to announce it has

signed a U.S. and Canada distribution agreement with UK broadcast integrator and manufacturer TSL

Professional Products Group, a world leader in the development and production of power

management and audio monitoring products. Through this partnership, launching officially at the 2011

NAB Show, Bexel will now offer TSL's intuitive and professional audio monitoring, power management

and tally products for broadcast clients.

"The move into the U.S. market is one that requires careful planning and we have been searching for a

partner who had good sales coverage, local offices and the ability to provide a high level of service and

support to the customer base," says Chris Exelby, director, TSL Professional Products Group. "Bexel is

perfectly aligned with an ambition to succeed that matches ours at TSL and we are excited to be

entering into this partnership with one of the key players in the U.S."

"TSL enjoys worldwide respect for the excellence of its systems integration services which have in turn

encouraged the development of many highly specialized professional products," says Bexel's Director

of Sales Jim Richardson. "The stable of TSL products are some of the most advanced audio and power

monitoring/management devices on the market while also being known as robust and versatile."

Over the past two years, TSL's product business has exceeded 32% year-on-year growth with major

market share gains in Europe, Middle East, Asia and South America. Bexel looks forward to bringing

these products to customers in the U.S. and Canada through its headquarters in Burbank, CA and

regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Seattle and Washington D.C.

"We see many opportunities in representing TSL's products, especially the award-winning PAM

product family," says Richardson. "TSL's knowledge of IT workflows, network integration and

advanced signal management functionality such as loudness logging, audio alarm reporting and third-

party system control, makes this a valued product offering to our clients."

NAB attendees may visit Bexel's Broadcast Video Gear (BVG) division at Booth C3951 to view its

showcase of TSL products.

Please visit Booth C3951 or www.bexel.com for more information.