Neutrik® USA Introduces Water-Resistant, Versatile Multimedia Connector Series at Winter NAMM 2011

New line of USB, FireWire and HDMI data solutions meet industry’s growing demand for flexible audio accessories

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 14, 2011 — In an effort to meet the burgeoning demand for USB, FireWire and HDMI connector solutions from the professional audio industry, Neutrik® USA, the leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors, is introducing a rugged new line of Multimedia Data Connectors at this year’s Winter NAMM 2011 (Booth 6320, Hall A). The connectors offer a versatile and flexible solution for the transmission of any digital TV and PC video format including high-definition video (HDTV).

“Audio connectivity trends and needs call for versatility, which remains at the forefront of our product design,” says Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “The use of USB, FireWire and HDMI connectors has grown considerably and is no longer limited to just the home entertainment market. These interfaces are being found more and more in audio systems that require computer-based equipment, such as recording studios. But the environment for such applications is rougher and more demanding than what we see in the home market. With that in mind, we have developed a sophisticated new series of multimedia data connectors in typical Neutrik, cutting-edge fashion.”

The new line includes several variations of data connectors for USB, FireWire and HDMI ports. For USB connection, Neutrik offers a new 2.0 cable and two “gender changers.” The NKUSB* cable delivers a data rate of up to 480 MBit/s and is available in 1-, 3- or 5-meter lengths. The NAUSB-W is a reversible USB “gender changer” that comes in the universally accepted D-size housing. It is nickel-plated and accompanied by a version in black (NAUSB-W-B). All three units are dust and water-resistant and comply with the IP65 safety standard in combination with each other, further emphasizing Neutrik’s commitment to innovation.

About Neutrik USA

Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems and accessories for a range of customers, from rock bands to lighting design, industrial equipment to broadcast studios. Neutrik USA, with a new location in Charlotte, North Carolina, will continue its history of more than 22 years of providing the highest quality professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors to the industry. This larger and improved facility will enable Neutrik USA to further focus on its commitment to customer service and developing innovative solutions. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at www.neutrik.com; www.experience-neutrik.com and become a part of its social networking family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.