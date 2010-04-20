Wohler Audio Monitoring From HHB Keeps NEP Visions OB in the Picture

HAYWARD, Calif. — April 20, 2010 — NEP Visions, Britain's largest outside broadcast (OB) facilities company, recently provided a complete mobile production (fly pack) and editing facility, including a Wohler AMP1-E16-3G audio/video monitor, for a popular pregame football special aired from the U.S. Air Force base in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"I first saw the new Wohler monitor on the HHB booth at IBC," said NEP Visions Head of Sound, Paul Fournier. "We enjoy a close working relationship with the guys at HHB, and they were happy to let us check out the AMP1-E16-3G on a live job."

Fournier expanded on the benefits of the AMP1-E16-3G, noting that the new Wohler device's ability to monitor 16 channels of audio from 3G, HD, SD-SDI, Dolby® D or E, and AES sources equips it well for current technical trends in OB.

"We're moving back to component for production, encoding the audio to Dolby only at the point of transmission," Fournier continued. "This single device allows us to monitor in any format through production, and also the Dolby-encoded audio for transmission. Our engineers particularly liked the facility to see the picture alongside the audio, right there on the rack. It certainly adds an extra layer of confidence."

Commenting on behalf of HHB, the U.K.'s exclusive distributor of Wohler products, Broadcast Sales Manager, Martin O'Donnell said, "The valuable feedback we get from Paul and other broadcast customers helps us understand the issues they face on a day-to-day basis, which enables HHB to offer the best technical solutions. With 3G and 3-D gaining traction in outside broadcast production, Wohler's latest rack-mount audio and video monitoring tools are a perfect fit."

More information about the AMP1-E16-3G audio/video monitor and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com.

About HHB Communications Limited

Founded in 1976, HHB Communications is Europe's leading supplier of professional audio technology and a world leader in the development and production of digital recording products and recording media. HHB is the exclusive U.K. distributor of products from other leading manufacturers. A specialist division, Scrub, serves the needs of the film and TV post industry from premises in the heart of London's Soho. More information is available at www.hhb.co.uk.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.

