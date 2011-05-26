HARMAN’s Crown Audio Extends Industry Leading Warranty Coverage for its I-Tech HD, CTs and Macro-Tech i Amplifiers

ELKHART, Indiana — In a move that reaffirms its commitment to product reliability and customer satisfaction, HARMAN’s Crown Audio today announced that it is extending its industry leading warranty on I-Tech HD Series, CTs Series and Macro-Tech i Series amplifiers from three years to five years, effective May 1, 2011.

The new 5-year warranty applies to Crown I-Tech HD Series, CTs Series and Macro-Tech i Series amplifiers purchased on or after May 1, 2011. The “no-fault” warranty covers repairs that may occur during normal usage as well as from accidental damage. The warranty is transferrable from the original owner. Crown will cover shipping costs both ways, from the customer to the factory and back.

“Crown has always prided itself on building the most reliable and durable amplifiers available,” said Marc Kellom, director of marketing for Crown. “Now, we are furthering our commitment to our customers with the industry’s most comprehensive amplifier warranty program. Even if a customer accidentally damages the amp, we’ll cover it.”

Other Crown Audio amplifier models and products will continue to be covered by the existing 3-year no-fault warranty. Warranties do not cover products that have been damaged because of intentional misuse or negligence.

For additional warranty information please visit http://www.crownaudio.com/support/warranty.htm.

