AUDIO-TECHNICA SUPPORTS CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY WITH DIAMOND LEVEL CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in microphone and headphone technology for over 45 years, is pleased to announce that it has become a Diamond Level Corporate Sponsor of the Cinema Audio Society (CAS). Audio-Technica has long been a strong presence in the markets the Cinema Audio Society serves – film sound, television sound, sound for documentaries and other produced programs – and

A-T’s shotgun microphones and lavalier microphones have been increasingly used in the production of numerous major events and programs. With Audio-Technica’s CAS Corporate Sponsorship, along with several new A-T Broadcast & Production products recently unveiled, Audio-Technica is proud to increase its support for this wide portion of the industry.

The Cinema Audio Society, now in its 47th year, is “dedicated to the advancement of sound.” It consists of sound mixers and associates from the film and television industries. The Society was founded to create a proper channel of communication between the related sound crafts and between those instrumental to the production and distribution of film and television soundtracks. Starting in 2005, the Cinema Audio Society began receiving corporate underwriting. The Corporate Sponsorship program allows the CAS to expand their awards program and educational seminar series and also helps them to increase the frequency and quality of communication with their members through continued publication of the CAS Journal, membership directory and web site.

Greg Pinto, Audio-Technica Vice President, Marketing, stated, “We are proud to support the Cinema Audio Society membership with this Diamond sponsorship. Most importantly, we are committed to supporting the industry with our expanding Broadcast & Production product line that offers state-of-the-art solutions for film and television audio acquisition.”

For more information, please visit www.cinemaaudiosociety.org and www.audio-technica.com.